United Way helps students learn about money

United Way of Northeast Louisiana recently hosted the Dollars & $ense Reality Fair Jan. 26 at the Rayville Civic Center for more than 150 Delhi, Mangham, Rayville and Tensas Parish high school students.

Sponsored by Cross Keys Bank, the Dollars & $ense Reality Fair is a financial education simulation during which high school students actively learn how to make better financial decisions and gain knowledge of budgeting, saving, and spending.

This marks the third consecutive year United Way of Northeast Louisiana has hosted this event for Richland and Tensas Parish students.

A total of 35 community volunteers from AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, Bancorp South, Capital One, Chase, Citizens Progressive Bank, CLAHEC, Cross Keys Bank, Delta Sigma Theta-Monroe Alumnae Chapter, Richland Parish School Board, and Richland State Bank participated in the simulation. Cross Keys Bank Vice President of Lending Bradley Bridges lead a financial counseling session following the exercise.

United Way of Northeast Louisiana is committed to helping hard-working individuals and families become more financially stable. The Dollars & $ense Reality Fair education simulation gives students a real-life look into developing a budget and spending plan while teaching them how to make sound financial decisions that will help them take control of their finances and their future.

Upon completion of the Dollars & $ense Reality Fair, students will have increased their understanding of the source and uses of their income, while beginning to develop responsible attitudes towards budgeting, spending and saving.

A follow-up curriculum developed by the University of Louisiana at Monroe is also offered upon completion of the simulation to further enrich students’ learning.

United Way of Northeast Louisiana works with volunteers, donors, and other organizations locally create lasting change in the areas of Education, Financial Stability, Health, and Basic & Emergency Needs—the building blocks for a good quality of life.

For more information about United Way of Northeast Louisiana, dial 2-1-1 on any landline or mobile phone, a free call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, or visit www.unitedwaynela.org.