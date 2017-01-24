Prewitt named student of year

Aubrey Prewitt, daughter of Kandice and Tracy Prewitt, has been selected as Mangham Junior High’s Student of the Year as well as the Richland Parish Schools Student of the Year for 2016-2017.

She is an active member of her church and community as well as an outstanding student.

Prewitt’s accomplishments include being a Banner Roll student, top AR reader, a member of MJH 4-H Club and the Vice President of MJH Junior Beta Club.

Her community accomplishments include participation in the Patriot’s Pen Writing Contest, a nationwide youth essay competition that gives students an opportunity to express their views on an annual patriotic theme. The competition is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. This year’s theme was “The America I Believe in.” Prewitt’s essay, representing the local Christian-Phillips Post 3375 took first place. She placed third in the district for 2016-2017.

In February, Aubrey will once again represent MJH in Baton Rouge for the Regional Finals of the National History Bee. In last year’s History Bee competition, Prewitt scored high enough at the State level to participate in the National Finals held in Chicago.