Poverty Point offers crafting workshops

Poverty Point World Historic Site rangers will guide visitors through the crafting of everything from arrow heads to pottery this month.

Have you ever found an arrowhead or stone tool possibly in your garden or plowed field and wonder how that person long ago transformed the rock into such a delicate work of art? Come out and see the process of how prehistoric people made chipped stone arrowheads, spear points and other tools.

Demonstrations will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14, at Poverty Point World Heritage Site.

Then, on Jan. 21, visitors to Poverty Point World Heritage Site are invited to take part in a ranger-led demonstration of crafting prehistoric-styled pottery, similar to the pieces which the Native Americans fashioned more than 3,500 years ago.

The event will begin with a demonstration at 10 a.m. Visitors will be able to make their own pottery until 11:30 a.m.

Attendees can try their hand at creating items such as figurines, decorated artistic objects, coiled clay pots, and clay pipes – such as those that have been excavated from the site. All of the clay and other materials needed for making this primitive pottery will be provided, so no special equipment is required except your hands and creativity.

It is recommended to wear or bring appropriate clothes for working with potentially messy clay.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to study the culture of area inhabitants from 1600 to 1100 BC. The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, video, hiking trail, driving tour, tram tour (when in season) and any interpretive events taking place at the site. Children (12 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

For additional information, call 888-926-5492.