Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Feb. 20 through 26.

• Tina Robinson, 49, 315 908 Spruce St., Rayville; simple battery.

• Wilbert Wilson, 53, 106 Donna St., Rayville; theft greater than $300 and less than $500.

• Christopher Jones, 44, 609 Scott St., Rayville; possession of Schedule I CDS (ecstasy).

• Natasha Smith, 37, 106 Traditional St., Rayville; three counts of theft less than $300.

• One juvenile was arrested this week and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and theft less than $1,000.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 33 traffic citations this week.

That number includes 21 tickets for speeding, three each for no proof of insurance and no driver’s license in possession and one each for expired MVI, expired license place, no seatbelt, failure to carry registration, improper headline and handicapped parking.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to advise all citizens of Rayville that taking something that does not belong to you is a crime.

“Whether it’s in a store, in a house or in a vehicle -- if it doesn’t belong to you, don’t touch it,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson advised that local businesses have security cameras to assist in deterring theft and in identifying suspects when theft occurs. Chief Robinson advised that when you are charged with theft, you will incur fines and will be held responsible for paying restitution to the victim of the theft.

The chief also advises to think before you act.

“If you steal, you will be caught,” he said. “Our officers are working hard to keep this town safe. They are doing a great job and will continue to do so.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.