Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Feb. 13-19.

• Jeremy R. Berry, 24, 315 Crawford Road, Rayville; failure to appear on a bench warrant for speeding.

• James Carrington, 33, 980 Hwy 134, Rayville; no license plate, driving under suspension, no insurance and expired MVI.

• Lasheka Martinez, 34, 141B North Circle Drive, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Brad Reynolds, 23, 213 Rosa St., Rayville; simple possession of marijuana.

• Marcus Jones, 24, 104 Spruce St., Rayville; simple possession of marijuana.

• Ramiro S. Gonzales, 24, 2028 Hwy 80, Rayville; improper lane usage and no driver’s license.

• One juvenile was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and no driver’s license.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 13 traffic citations this week. That number includes nine for speeding and one each for no insurance, careless operation with an accident, improper turn with an accident and expired license plate.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville of the importance of cooperating with officers.

“If you are stopped by an officer while you’re driving, be prepared to present your vehicle documents -- driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration,” he said. “If you are questioned by an officer during the course of an investigation, it’s very important for you to cooperate fully and answer all questions truthfully.”

Chief Robinson advised that running/fleeing from an officer, refusing to answer questions or giving false information could all result in being arrested on criminal charges.”

“It is also important that you comply with an officer in the event that you are arrested,” the chief advised. “Resisting the officer in any way will lead to additional charges.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.