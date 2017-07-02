Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 5.

• Tom Phillips, 26, 203 Dacron St., Rayville; simple burglary.

• Hunter A. Marcum, 18, 1907 Girod Road, Rayville; switched license plate, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

• Destiny C. Daniels, 19, 1737 Highway 618, Winnsboro; improper use of a dealer tag, failure to secure license and registration, no driver’s license and no insurance.

• Shakenna Gipson, 116A Massey K Drive, Rayville; aggravated battery.

• Jamal I. Metoyer, 30, 316 Russell St., Apt. 17, Rayville; speeding, no proof of insurance and driving under suspension.

• Hoxie Fair, 19, 7 Loop Road, Delhi; house burglary.

• Rashad Naylor, 18, 315 Blackmon St., Rayville; simple burglary.

• Samuel Washington, 37, 122 Valley St., Delhi; illegal possession of stolen things.

• Frederick Wheeler, 40, 1902 Louisa St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by profanity (second offense).

• Shelby L. Stampley, 26, 223 Glenda St., Rayville; no driver’s license and careless operation with an accident.

• Courtney L. Anding, 28, 207 South Second St., Monroe; disturbing the peace by loud music (first offense) and open container.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of eight traffic citations this week. That number includes four for speeding, two for no insurance and one each for no seat belt and following too close with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to caution people about buying goods from private sources.

“Unless you are absolutely certain that the items you are buying really belong to the person you are buying them from, think twice before making the purchase,” he said. “As they say, lack of knowledge is no excuse. If you buy stolen goods, you can be arrested and charged for that, even if you didn’t know the goods were stolen.”

Chief Robinson advised that all citizens need to be aware if they have knowledge of a crime and do not report it, they can be arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

“It’s very important that you inform law enforcement officers if you have any information about any crimes that have been committed,” the chief said. “Not only does this help you avoid criminal charges yourself, it helps protect the whole community. This is just good citizenship.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.