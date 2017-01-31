Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 23-29.

• Cashannon Martinez, 24, 578,Girard Road, Oak Grove; no driver’s license.

• Stacey Means, 56, 213 Earline St., Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Ozell Martinez, 34, 125 Waldorf St., Rayville; expired driver’s license, no proof of insurance and no brake light (two required).

• Lyndell Washington, 45, 19 Baker Lane, Rayville; simple burglary.

• One juvenile was charged with aggravated battery.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 42 traffic citations this week. That number includes 32 for speeding, three for no proof of insurance, two for expired driver’s license and one each for running a stop sign, no seat belt, no driver’s license in possession, improper turn, and expired license plate.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind motorists to slow down.

A posted speed limit is the maximum safe speed motorists can drive in a particular area based on many factors. Drivers should make sure they wear their seat belts and that all passengers wear them as well.

All motorists should make sure they have all their necessary documents with them at all times when operating their vehicle and that the vehicle is well maintained and equipped for the road.

“You must have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, current motor vehicle inspection sticker and vehicle registration any time you operate a vehicle,” stated the chief. “If not, you will receive a citation for each unavailable document. This could lead to some pretty expensive fines.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.