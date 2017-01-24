Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 16-22.

• Roryi Pines, 32, 301 Britton St., Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Edward Bass, 33, 467 Dacron St., Rayville; harassment.

• Boyce R. Carter, 23, 1835 Hwy 135, Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Marilyn Rawls, 43, 77 Davis Lake Drive, Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Bobby J. McDonald, 35, 127B South Circle Drive, Rayville; theft less than $300.

• Trumaine L. Grace, 34, 124 Alabama St., Rayville; driving under suspension and open container.

• Melissa Harvey, 50, 901 South Second St., Monroe; shop lifting (first offense).

• Antwan Johnson, 36, 316 Russell St., Apt. 29, Rayville; failure to appear (disobedience to a police officer).

• Tyra T. Abraham, 33, 303 Park Lane, Bastrop; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Natasha Smith, 37, 106 Traditional Drive, Rayville; harassment.

• Two juveniles were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of nine traffic citations this week. That number includes four for speeding and one each for expired driver’s license, careless operation with an accident, improper backing with an accident, running a stop sign and failure to carry registration.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said that on Jan. 16, he was privileged to spend the day at the parade and observance of Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday.

He enjoyed the blessing of being with the youth. He feels that quality time spend with youth and talking to them about positive things will bring about positive things in their life.

“We must continue to combat those things in our community that will have a negative impact on the life of our young people,” he said. “We, as leaders, must continue to be role models and mentors for our youth and tell them the right things to do. Remember the Rayville Police Department is always here to help.”

Chief Robinson would also like to encourage parents to talk to their young people about the importance of keeping their criminal record clean.

“Having a criminal background makes it difficult to get into colleges and to get good jobs later in life,” he said. “We want our young people to have the best opportunities to succeed.”

The chief advised that parents should encourage their children to be involved in positive activities such as church, school athletic programs, academic clubs, sports or band. These types of activities help children develop strong values, discipline and a good work ethic.

“Teach your children that fighting is not acceptable and that there are other ways of dealing conflict,” he said. “Instill in your children a love for God, a love for people and a good set of moral values -- all these things will greatly increase their hope of having a life of purpose. Our youth are our future. Let’s work together to make our future bright.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.