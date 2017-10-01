Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 2-8.

• Janet M. Banks, 44, 91 Cook Road, Lot 13 Delhi; open container.

• Gregory May, 50, 671 Section Road, Delhi; driving under suspension.

• Shymes S. Renolds, 19, 419 Church St., Rayville; no driver’s license, failure to secure license and registration and no insurance.

• Jasmine Kelly, 18, 104 Spruce St., Rayville; shoplifting.

• LaSonya Dill, 40, 209 Foster St., Rayville; shoplifting.

• Glenda F. Jackson, 30, 19 Bunnit Road, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Ariel Anderson, 24, 44 Cabuck Lane, Rayville; theft less than $300.

• Ozell Martinez, 34, 125 Waldorf St., Rayville; expired driver’s license.

• Tamika McCray, 34, 207 McConnell Drive, Rayville; theft less than $300.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 20 traffic citations this week. That number includes 13 for speeding, three each for failure to yield and careless operation with an accident and one for failure to yield with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised that on Jan. 16, the town will observe the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.

“As Dr. King stood for peace and justice, let each of us do the same,” he said. “We realize that we do not live in a perfect society, however, when we respect the rights of others and walk away from trouble, peace will abide and justice will prevail. Let us continue to respect the ordinances and laws of the land. Let us continue to obey our traffic laws by driving within the speed limit, stopping at stop signs and obeying all other traffic laws to prevent an injury and a possible fatality.”

Chief Robinson is asking each citizen to help make the year of 2017 a positive year.

“If we begin this year by driving and thanking positively, everything will most likely end up being very pleasing.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.