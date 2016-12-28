Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Dec. 19-25.

• Crystal Hart, 21, 908 Spruce St., Rayville; disobedience to a police officer.

• Gregory Gipson, 24, 116 Massey K Drive, Rayville; simple criminal trespassing.

• Denisha Reynolds, 517 Girard Road, Rayville; failure to appear on damage to property and failure to appear on shoplifting.

• Coboria Collins, 36, 504 Spruce St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by profanity and stalking.

• Jason M. Lester, 42, 413 Spruce St., Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Fredrick Thurman, 21, 19 Pine Lawn Drive, Brandon, Miss.; possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I Drug (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) and possession of a Schedule II Drug (cocaine).

• Kelvontae M. Hill, 19, 110 John Henry Drive, Brandon, Miss.; possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I Drug (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone).

• Two juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with aggravated home invasion and one with damage to property and aggravated assualt.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of nine traffic citations this week. That number includes two each for speeding and open container and one each for no insurance, improper turn with an accident, following too close, failure to signal a turn and improper backing with an accident.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind citizens of the importance of paying fines early or on time.

“If you don’t pay your fines before you’re court date, you must appear in court,” the chief said.

If you fail to appear in court, a bench warrant will be issued which will lead to your arrest and the incurring of additional fines and possibly jail time. Chief Robinson said traffic citations which are not paid on time are reported to the Department of Public Safety which could result in flags on your driver’s license, fines and even suspension of driving privileges.

He also commented that Rayville is a town moving forward in a positive direction with a bright future ahead.

“My friends, my neighbors, my fellow citizens of the Town of Rayville, I want to remind you -- as I’ve been saying since the first day that I took the office of chief of police to serve this community -- positive people surround themselves with other positive people and positive things happen in their lives; negative people surround themselves with negative people and negative things happen in their lives. I encourage you to surround yourselves with positive people and positive influences. Let go of the people and things that are influencing your life in a negative way. Don’t listen to or take part in gossip. Don’t be involved in talk or actions that are harmful to others. As the end of the year quickly approaches, make some decisions and take some actions that will change the direction of your lives in a good way.”

Chief Robinson further stated that he has provided solid, stable, positive leadership in the Town of Rayville since 1998 and will continue to do so as long as the Lord allows.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.