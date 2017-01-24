Locally led conservation meeting set in Rayville

A Locally Led Conservation Meeting will be held in Richland Parish to identify resource concerns for the Boeuf River SWCD. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 167 at the Rayville Civic Center.

Resting in the hands of local community members is the future of valuable natural resources and the decisions that are made to conserve, enhance and sustain the integrity of soil, water and air quality in throughout Louisiana.

Conservation of our resources can not be achieved by one group, government agency or the individual – it takes cooperative conservation.

Cooperative conservation starts first with the active involvement of the individual community member who helps to identify the resource needs of the community. Community involvement helps local Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service assess and prioritize resource concerns on a community level. Local natural resource priorities help direct technical and financial assistance decisions that NRCS and SWCD make throughout the year.

Locally led conservation efforts are successful with the help from our residents.

Please, become involved in locally led conservation. Your involvement is significantly important to the locally led conservation process and all partners involved in conservation.

At the Locally Led Conservation Meeting you will be able to voice concerns, provide comments and help to identify conservation issues. Save the date, and help our community make sound conservation decisions – become an active part of locally led conservation and cooperative conservation efforts.

For more information on the Locally Led Conservation Meeting, contact the Rayville NRCS and Boeuf River SWCD field office today by calling 728-2081, Ext 3. Our office is located at 141 Industrial Loop, Rayville.

For additional information concerning the programs or assistance that we provide, visit us on the web at www.la.nrcs.usda.gov. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.