Local satellite office hours posted

Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, announced the following satellite office hours for Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll parishes.

Constituents are encouraged to visit with the staff during these office hours if they need help with any federal agency. Staff members are also available during business hours at the Northeast Louisiana District Office in Monroe, which can be reached at 322-3500.

Richland Parish: Richland Parish Courthouse Police Jury meeting room, 708 Julia. St., Rayville, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the second Monday of every month, beginning Feb. 13.

West Carroll Parish: West Carroll Parish Courthouse Police Jury room, 1074 South Briggs St., Oak Grove, from 2 – 4:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month, beginning Feb. 14.

Caldwell Parish: Caldwell Parish Courthouse Annex conference room, 201 Main St., Columbia from 9 – 11:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of every month, beginning Feb. 21.

Franklin Parish: Franklin Parish Courthouse Police Jury conference room, 6550 Main St., Winnsboro, from 2 – 4:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month, beginning Feb. 21.

Tensas Parish: Tensas Parish Courthouse Police jury room, 12 Hancock St., St. Joseph, from 9 – 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month, beginning Feb. 28.

Madison Parish: Madison Parish Courthouse Police Jury room, 100 N. Cedar St., Tallulah, from 2 – 4:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month, beginning Feb. 28.

More information on satellite office hours and services provided through Dr. Abraham’s office can be found online at Abraham.house.gov.