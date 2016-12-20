Get it Growing calendar calls for gardening photo submissions

Louisiana photographers have the chance to get their best gardening-related photographs published in the popular LSU AgCenter Get It Growing Lawn and Garden Calendar.

The AgCenter has issued a call for entries for the 2018 calendar, inviting professional or amateur nature photographers from Louisiana to participate in the competition that selects photos for the next edition.

AgCenter faculty members will select approximately 40 of the submitted photographs for the calendar, according to project coordinator Elma Sue McCallum.

“The LSU AgCenter is a great resource for lawn and garden information and educational programs, and the Get It Growing calendar is a popular source for gardening tips and beautiful photos of flowers, plants and gardens from Louisiana photographers,” McCallum said. “The calendar has become the ‘must have’ item for gardening enthusiasts, and it’s great for anyone on your gift list.”

On sale now, the 2017 edition of the calendar is a showcase of photos, monthly gardening tips, how-to information and other items based on Louisiana’s climate zones.

Online information and links to order the 2017 calendar are available by visiting www.LSUAgCenter.com/GetItGrowingCalendar.

The current edition features environmentally friendly landscaping, new Louisiana Super Plants and an illustrated section on repotting container plants.

A dozen of the photos selected for the 2018 calendar will be featured as full-page, full-color images – one for each month – and one will be used on the cover, McCallum said. The rest will be used throughout the calendar.

The photographer’s name will be included with each printed photograph. Those selected for the monthly pages will receive five copies of the published calendar, and other contributing photographers will each receive two copies, she said.

Submissions must be high-resolution digital images on CD with the photographer’s name, address, telephone number and email address attached, McCallum said.

All images must be the original work of the photographer submitting the image. Submission guidelines can be found on the Call for Entries form online at www.LSUAgCenter.com/GetItGrowingCalendar.

“We’re asking photographers to submit their favorite photos of lawns, gardens, flowers, trees and vegetables,” McCallum said. Each person is asked to limit entries to 25 or fewer of their best photos.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 28, 2017. Entries must be mailed to Elma Sue McCallum, LSU AgCenter, 135 Knapp Hall, 110 LSU Union Square, Baton Rouge, LA 70803. CDs will not be returned.

For more information, contact McCallum at 225-578-2462 or e-mail emccallum@agcenter.lsu.edu.