Flight paramedic earns honor for completing 500 patient trips

Shane Faulkner, certified flight paramedic with the Rayville Air Evac Lifeteam base, recently earned his 500th patient flight wings.

He joined Air Evac five years ago after working with AMR Monroe for five years. Faulkner received his paramedic training at Bossier Parish Community College.

The Monroe resident said the best part of working for Air Evac is caring for the critically ill and injured patients.

“This job also combines two of my favorite things – medicine and aviation,” Faulkner added.

About Air Evac Lifeteam

Air Evac Lifeteam, headquartered in O’Fallon, Mo., is the largest independently owned and operated air medical service provider in the United States, with more than 130 air medical bases across 15 states.

Air Evac is the leading provider of helicopter air ambulance services to communities in need of rapid medical transport to advanced emergency health care.

Flight crews, consisting of a pilot, flight nurse and flight paramedic, are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to the scene of an emergency, or provide transportation between medical facilities.

For more information, please visit www.lifeteam.net, or like us on Facebook.