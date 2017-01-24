Entergy gift beginning of Richland Parish industrial revolution

At the end of 2016, Entergy of Louisiana made an extremely generous gift of $1 million to various organizations with the purpose of improving the workforce of Louisiana.

Specifically $500,000 will go toward Northeast Louisiana, and $250,000 of that gift will be directed to Richland Parish. The Northeast Louisiana Economic Alliance and the Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce are currently applying for a federal grant to match this gift for an additional $250,000 toward the economic development prospects of Richland Parish.

The primary use of these funds will be to implement the C4M program (Certification For Manufacturing) into the curriculum of the Richland Parish School system. C4M is a state of the art program that teaches students the skills needed to immediately find employment in an advanced manufacturing facility. In other, more industrious states, C4M has been a staple in high school education for many years, where thousands of high school graduates enjoy good paying jobs that otherwise would be unavailable to them.

NELEA has confirmed that several major multinational corporations would be very interested in building a facility in Richland Parish if our school system (and surrounding school systems) produced a significant number of C4M certificate holders. The West Carroll Parish school system has thus far lead the way for this program in our area, utilizing a vibrant C4M program.

They should be commended for this effort in the face of rising costs and tight budgets.

An advanced manufacturing plant in Richland Parish would forever change the world for its citizens.

These are great jobs that carry an economic multiplier, because that extra income to the area would spark additional growth in the banking, retail and construction industries of Northeast Louisiana. This would create an industrial revolution that would forever modernize the economy of Richland Parish.

We must thank Entergy for this wonderful investment in the future of Northeast Louisiana. Even though this amount of money will not cover the total cost to make these changes, it will lay the groundwork and help develop the blueprint for our most aspiring dreams.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce, please email us at richlandparishchamber@gmail.com. Visit our new website richlandparishchamber.org. Also check out our Facebook page and give us a like! We greatly appreciate your support.

Scott Franklin is chairman of the Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce.