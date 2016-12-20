Delhi HomeCare ranked as best among peers

Delhi HomeCare has been recognized as one of the best among its peers by two independent home health industry evaluation programs.

The agency was recently named to the top 100 of the 2016 HomeCare Elite®, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. The agency also received a five-star rating in both quality and patient satisfaction in the most recent results from the CMS Five-Star Rating System.

This is the eleventh year that Delhi HomeCare has been named to the prestigious HomeCare Elite list. And in the latest CMS star ratings released in October, Delhi HomeCare achieved the highest rating possible – five stars – in both categories: quality and patient satisfaction.

Delhi HomeCare is part of LHC Group, a national provider of post-acute care services with 11,000 employees operating more than 350 locations in 26 states. Overall, LHC Group earned 2016 HomeCare Elite rankings for 103 providers, including 179 individual locations, and achieved CMS star ratings well above national averages in both the quality and patient satisfaction categories for the fourth consecutive quarter.

“LHC Group is proud and honored to have a team like Delhi HomeCare as part of our nationwide family of caregivers,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. “These achievements are among the healthcare industry’s best indicators of who is providing best-in-class service. Quality patient care is the top priority at all LHC Group locations and providers, and the professionals at Delhi HomeCare are a great example of a team going above and beyond in our mission.”

For more than ten years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies and highlights the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall. Winners are ranked by an analysis of publicly available performance measures in quality outcomes, best practice (process measure) implementation, patient experience (Home Health CAHPS®), quality improvement and consistency, and financial performance. In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least one outcome in Home Health Compare. Out of 9,406 agencies considered, 2,353 are recognized on the 2016 HomeCare Elite winners list.

The HomeCare Elite ranking is developed by ABILITY® Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare; and sponsored by DecisionHealth, publisher of: Home Health Line, The Complete Home Health ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Coding Manual and The Home Health Coding Center.

The Five-Star Quality Rating System was instituted by CMS as part of its Home Health Compare website to provide a “tool for consumers to use when choosing a home health care provider.”

The system ranks providers in two categories: “Quality of Patient Care and Patient Satisfaction.” The ratings are highly respected performance indicators for home health providers and are viewed as a key differentiator in the industry.