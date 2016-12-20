AgCenter offers rice growing seminars

The LSU AgCenter will conduct a series of rice clinics in January and February throughout the rice-growing areas of Louisiana to help farmers get ready for the upcoming crop year.

Farmers will be able to get advice about key decisions that must be made early in the year, including variety selection and field preparations for the 2017 crop, said Steve Linscombe, director of the LSU AgCenter H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station.

“Topics to be covered in the clinics will include controlling weeds, insects and diseases,” Linscombe said. “We also will talk about our research for variety development and agronomic practices in addition to an economic outlook for rice.”

The sessions will be held at various locations on the following dates:

• Jan. 5 at the Acadia Parish Education Center in Crowley, 2122 N. Parkerson Ave., behind Gatti’s Pizza restaurant, starting at 8:10 a.m.

• Jan. 10 in Welsh at the Welsh Community Center, 101 Palmer St., starting at 8:15 a.m.

• Jan. 11 in Ville Platte at the Civic Center, 704 N. Soileau St., starting at 8 a.m.

• Jan. 12 in Abbeville at the Vermilion Parish Library, 405 E. Saint Victor St., starting at 8 a.m.

• Jan. 17 at the DeWitt Livestock Facility adjacent to the LSUA campus south of Alexandria, starting at 8:20 a.m.

• Feb. 8 at the Rayville Civic Center, 827 Louisa St., starting at 9 a.m.