AgCenter hosts forestry forum

Timber and taxes are among the topics to be presented at the 2017 Ag Expo Forestry Forum slated for Jan. 13 at the West Monroe Convention Center.

The event is sponsored by the LSU AgCenter and the North Louisiana Agri-Business Council.

“The LSU AgCenter strives annually to put together an informative event based on our clientele feedback and input. This year is no exception, with a wide range of topics that will interest landowners managing for timber production, wildlife and overall forest health,” said Luke Stamper, LSU AgCenter agent in Catahoula Parish and event coordinator.

The program will feature an in-depth look at current timber marketing issues for small forest landowners, tax updates, managing forests for wildlife and benefits of NRCS cost share programs, pine forest pest signs and solutions, herbicide options, feral hog control and forestry industry updates.

Speakers will include AgCenter experts and representatives from U.S. Forest Service, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Louisiana Forestry Association and industry.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Individuals who attend will qualify for four Continuing Logger Education hours and 3.5 Continuing Forester Education hours.

Early registration is $15 by Jan. 6 and includes admission for one to the Ag Expo event held at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. Admission is $20 at the door the day of the forum.

For registration information, contact Luke Stamper at lstamper@agcenter.lsu.edu, 818-744-5442 or 318-805-8819 (cellphone). Checks should be made payable to Catahoula ANR and sent to LSU AgCenter, P.O. Box 160, Harrisonburg, LA 71340.