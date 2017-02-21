Holly Ridge Happenings

Fretting Wastes Precious Time

Two gardeners had their crops of peas killed by the frost. One who had fretted greatly, and grumbled at his loss, visited his neighbor sometime afterwards and was astonished to see another fine crop growing. He inquired how it could be.

“These are what I sowed while you were fretting,” was his reply.

“Why? Don’t you worry?

“Yes, but I put if off ‘til I have repaired the problem.”

“Why, then there’s no need to fret at all.”

“True. That’s the reason I put it off.”

Dear God, In your strong hands, I place my life today, choosing to depend on You to light and guide my way.

Gosh! What a Valentines gift that David Rawls got! His daughter, Romona cooked him chitterlings (boiled). She would not ever fry me one. Ha.

Stopping in on Saturday was Donna and Tim from Jackson. They had been visiting with her sister, Kay Bryant and all the way to Bastrop for a beautiful and tasty cake from Linda’s Bakery.

Traveling down to near Lake Charles last weekend was the Thompsons, Ben, Emily, Ahndi, Cooper, Colton, and Jeanne where Cooper was in a Wrestling Tournament. He won his first match but lost the last two only by one or to points. Mighty little but he loves it!

Carter Cheek celebrated his 10th birthday on the 17th. First they enjoyed the Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday then his Mardi Gras birthday was on Sunday at his Mema and Paw Rays home. Had a great time with his friends of course us old folks enjoyed it too.

Happy Birthday this week to: Mandi Gibson, Vickie Freeland, Keith Caston, Ricky Goodman, and my niece Jeannie Green on February 23rd, Skylar Hamm on February 24th, my great grandson, Lane Chappell on February 25th, Jean Melton (out in Ca.) Diane Cobb on February 26th, Bobby Thrower, Ashley McCowin, Ida Ruth Morgan on February 28th, Wendy Smith, Shannon Mercer, Nelda Sue Hagood on March 1st. May these celebrate many, many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to Denise and Terry Thompson (41 years) on February 2th. I wish these two many more happy years together!

My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Tim Odom after his tragic death. Only God knows and may His love comfort each one during this time.

Have a good week! We got a good rain so thank God for that.

Remember: God has a purpose for your pain, a reason for your struggles and a gift for your faithfulness. Don’t ever give up!