Boeuf River DAR holds business meeting

Boeuf River Chapter NSDAR met Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the home of Charlotte Ann Sims.

Members enjoyed refreshments prior to the meeting.

Regent Angela Hales called the meeting to order and led the DAR ritual.

Carlette Cooper read the President General’s message. This is always a good article.

Minutes of previous meetings were read by Secretary Charlotte Sims. The treasurer reported on fiances. Plans to attend the ROTC Military Ball at Rayville High School were announced. One of our members will attend and represent our chapter.

The Louisiana Society of Daughters of the American Revolution’s state conference will be held March 16-18 in New Orleans. Delegates to his were elected.

All business items covered, the meeting was adjourned.

The February meeting will be in the home of Angela Hales.

Charlotte E. Simms is the reporter for the Boeuf River NSDAR.