RHS girls still on a roll;

Though undefeated in their district 6-2A, the Loreauville Tigers did not provide the competition we might have expected.

I suppose it was relatively close in the first half 29-16. In the second half, the Lady Hornets crushed them 34-12 for a 63-28 bi-district win in the first round of the state playoffs. The Lady Tigers had a long bus trip from New Iberia Parish and that , no doubt, added to the difference.

Senior Micaela Wilson, Kansas University signee, with three threes, led the way with 20 points. Sixteen of these came in the first half. She had a lot of bench time in the second.

Junior Tashunna Neal and sophomore Mykiya Wilson each had 10 as did Taleria Cowart who came off the bench. Jalexius Kelly, freshman, was close behind with 9. Sophomore T’Kira Kelly had 4.

For competition we will have to wait for Kinder who beat Mangham by 12 points in the first round. The Lady Hornets beat Mangham by 15 the last time we played them if that means anything. (The preceding was written before we played Kinder on Monday).

As it turns out comparative scores don’t mean anything unless you consider Loreauville won by 12 and we won by 15 so we beat them by 27, but I don’t think it’s supposed to work that way.

The Yellow Jackets came in from Kinder looking for something to sting but the Hornets were in a comparable mood. For a while it looked as though someone had thrown the two nests together and a tremendous melee ensued. Lots of frenetic activity but no scoring. Kinder finally took the lead 1-0 at the 5:24 mark in the first quarter.

About a minute later Rayville took the lead 2-1, then 3-1, and 5-1 but then Kinder hit the dreaded three to make it 5-4. But not to worry, freshman Jalexius Kelly answered immediately with a three and the Jackets never got any closer.

The game was more entertaining than the score for the Jackets were talented, energetic and could move the ball up and down the court. It was when they hit the impenetrable Hornet zone that they stalled. The area around the Hornet goal was practically hermetically sealed. The Jackets got 6 in the first quarter and 6 in the second to trail to 27-12 at halftime. Final score 63-36. Who was it that said defense wins games?

The Hornets were led by Micaela Wilson with 28 points. She was a sensational 9 of 10 from the free throw line. During the regular season I sometimes wondered what Kansas University saw in her. Now I know; she has cone alive and peaking at the right time.

As matter of fact, the whole team seems to be playing at its best. T’Kira Fuller had 10, Mykiya Wilson 9, Taleria Cowart 8, Jalexus Kelly 4, Tamaya Miller 3 and Tashunna Neal 1.

The acid test awaits this Thursday, February 23, at Hornet Gym as the number five seed, Red River, comes into town. A home crowd would be most beneficial. I’ll see you there.

And finally the #2 seeded boys will get into action Friday, February 24, in Rayville with possibly Loreauville at 6 p.m.