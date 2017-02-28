Red River girls tough, but Lady Hornets win

The long awaited competition finally arrived and when it did it was like a dark storm cloud from the west.

The Red River Bulldogs blew in with a vengeance from Coushatta unhappy that we had replaced them as the #4 which meant that they had to come to us rather than us to them for the quarter-round of the state playoffs.

They hit the court running and led the Lady Hornets most of the first quarter. It was tied 15-15 at the end of the first. A shocker. Rayville, while in a daze, saw Red River build a five point lead with 6:39 left to play in the first half when at 15-17 the Bulldogs popped the dreaded three.

But the Hornets were not intimidated by the five point deficit. When it was 22-22 the Hornets hit a three to go up 25-22 but the Bulldogs were not deterred and came back to take a 27-25 lead. After the Lady Hornets tied it at 27 the Bulldogs went ahead 29-27. Even after Rayville tied it at 29 Red River went ahead by 2 to end the half.

Serious business here for Rayville had never trailed at half in the last ten games and when the opponents scored first in the second half one began to wonder for this four point advantage was their second largest lead of the game. But not to worry for Tashunna Neal hit a three to cut the margin to one. Two possessions later Micaela Wilson hit her third three of the game to give the Lady Hornets a 37-34 lead.

The Lady Hornets had weathered the storm and while the Bulldogs got within two several times after that they never took the lead again.

The lock down Hornet defense took effect. Red River was limited to six points in the third quarter. It seemed as though the Bulldogs tired of trying to penetrate the impenetrable and Rayville cruised on to a 66-46 victory.

Again Micaela Wilson came to life with 23 points. T’Kira Fuller who was 4 for 4 at the free throw line had 12 points. Jalexius Kelly had 10, Tashunna Neal 9, Mykiya Wilson 8 and Taleria Cowart 4.

This victory sends the Lady Hornets to the semi-final game at University Center on Southeastern La. University campus in Hammond. (This is equivalent to going to the Dome in football). They play Mamou, the #8 seed, who upset the #1 seed, Rapides out of Alexandria.

Methinks the Lady Hornets will have some more competition.

This game was played March 1. If Rayville won this one they will play for the state championship in the same venue on Saturday, March 4, the time undetermined as of this writing..