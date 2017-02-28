Rayville heads to finals despite ho hum rivals

The Rayville Boys was or were supposed to have seen action this past Friday but it never materialized.

Well, I suppose it did but only after a fashion. It was as probably as good as it could be when you pit a #2 seed against a #31.

The die was cast in the first quarter 23-4. For all intents and purposes it was over at the half, Hornets 46-42.

That was Loreauville’s total, Rayville went on to score 96.

And this wasn’t Rayville’s coach’s fault. He played everybody he could.

He even grabbed me once to go in and I said, “Coach, I’m only keeping score.”

He said, “Well, I’ve got to find me somebody that can’t stand up.”

Let me get off my soap box and then we will look the scorers. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has a problem and it doesn’t seem to be addressing it. For years now and even more so after splitting into select and non-select schools too many teams are in the playoffs. This year one girls team got beat 100-5, another 132-32.

What is the association trying to prove, that it is making more money with more teams in the playoffs?

Eleven of the thirteen players scored, One who didn’t was starter Michael Williams II, the cog that runs this machine. He didn’t have the heart to score. I won’t even mention those that did score for I think they might be ashamed.

This was bi-district playoff game and the next is a regional game with Jonesboro-Hodge who beat Mangham by the same margin that we did and will probably do a little better than Loreauville but don’t count on it. If I were a bookie I would spot JH 25 points if not 30.

But stranger things have happened and bigger upsets have been accomplished. But anything short of food poising, don’t count on it.

But remember that is why they play the game.

The JH game was played Tuesday the 28. Just by chance if the Hornets won they will play an unknown opponent Friday March 3, in the quarter-final at Hornet Gym. Call the school for the time.

Wouldn’t the laugh be on me if JH won. Anybody want to bet, I’m giving 25 points.