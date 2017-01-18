Hornets doing well in district

If one didn’t know better you would think the 1916 boys Hornet basketball team was still on the court mercilessly disposing of their opponents in the same old way.

We are already three games into the second season (district play) with an over-all record of 18-5 against top flight competition. In district play 2-0, very likely 3-0, depending on the outcome against General Trass of Lake Providence Tuesday night.

Again if the Hornets have a weakness, it is in district play, no competition to prepare them for the grueling playoffs, the third season. So far Ouachita Christian and Ferriday have fallen with relative ease which is rather surprising for while the Hornets have a power ranking of #2 in Louisiana AA boys basketball Ferriday is ranked #3 and Rayville methodically disposed of them 92-61. They are a good team and I’m sure the score will be more competitive in Ferriday.

Again the Hornets, not seeming to care who does the scoring, take turns being high scorer. Against Ferriday ten players scored with four in double figures. Mylik Wilson led the way with 16. Ja’Markus Wilson had 13, Rashad Naylor and Nashaun Ellis (all threes) had 12 each. Samuel Sledge and Hennessey Thomas contributed 9 apiece, Ja Michael Wilson and Michael Williams II dropped in 7 each, while Demontrel Wilson scored 3 and Christopher Jones II got 2.

Once again it is the three-pointers that strike fear and dread in the hearts of the opposition. Against Ferriday Rayville dropped in 15 of these bombs. And you never know where they are coming from for eight different Hornets got at least one. Next to try the wrath of the Hornets is Sterlington in Hornet Gym Jan. 20. JV boys begin at five followed by the varsity girls and boys. Admission $7. See you there.