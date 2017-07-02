Letter to the Editor
Sheriff’s office appreciated by Stockshow organizers
Dear Editor:
Mayor Jesse Washington and the Town of Delhi would like to commend the kind and helpful services rendered by the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Department and surrounding areas for a job well done at the 77th Northeast Livestock Show and Parade in the Town of Delhi.
And a special thanks to Sheriff Gary Gilley for setting up round the clock security in the Stock Show area.
Thanks for helping to keep our community safe.
Jesse Washington
Delhi Mayor