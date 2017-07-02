Home

Letter to the Editor

Tue, 02/07/2017 - 15:40
Sheriff’s office appreciated by Stockshow organizers

Dear Editor:
Mayor Jesse Washington and the Town of Delhi would like to commend the kind and helpful services rendered by the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Department and surrounding areas for a job well done at the 77th Northeast Livestock Show and Parade in the Town of Delhi.
And a special thanks to Sheriff Gary Gilley for setting up round the clock security in the Stock Show area.
Thanks for helping to keep our community safe.
Jesse Washington
Delhi Mayor

The Richland Beacon-News

603 Louisa Street
Rayville, LA 71269
Phone: (318) 728-6467
Fax: (318) 728-5991
 

Surf New Media