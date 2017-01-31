Dragons name sweetheart court

The 2017 Mangham High School Sweetheart Court was recently selected by their peers.

Each club and sports’ team votes on a young lady to represent them in the annual Sweetheart Court Presentation. The presentation began a few years back as a fundraiser for the basketball teams, but has evolved into a way for clubs and teams to highlight an individual that goes above and beyond for them.

This year they will be responsible for helping the basketball teams with their first ever Youth Basketball Clinic. Keeping with its original purpose as a fundraiser, the girls will have their formal presentation with their escorts during school at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at a $2 charge. All guests will need to sign in, so they can attend the second presentation prior to the ballgames for a discounted price.

Queen of the court will be announced and crowned, as well. An abbreviated presentation will be held at 5 p.m. prior to the girls’ and boys’ district games against Ferriday.

Everyone is invited to help MHS honor these young ladies for their contributions to their club/team and see the Dragons take on the Trojans.