Delhi meeting to center upon historic buildings

The Louisiana Trust will host series of community meetings in partnership with the Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation.

The first meeting in the series, “Making the Most of Your Historic Building”, will be held from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Delhi Civic Center.

Organizers will cover tools which can help rehabilitate and protect historic buildings, the types and benefits of historic designations and the process for applying for tax credits to help fund your project.

The meeting is free and open to members of the public, and those interested from Morehouse, East Carroll, West Carroll, Madison, Tensas, Franklin, Richland, Caldwell and Ouachita Parishes are encouraged to attend.

Ray Scriber, Louisana Main Street Director, will discuss how communities which become a Main Street Community or Louisiana Cultural District can become a destination for shopping and tourism.