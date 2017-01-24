DCS robotics teams win at VEX competition

Delhi Charter won a VEX robotics competition hosted by the school Jan. 20.

In addition, Jenny Wright, Linda Carol Nelson and Myonna Evers of Delhi Charter School’s junior high team won the Excellence Award for their robot.

Twelve high schools and seven junior high teams competed.

High School teams participating included Delhi Charter, Delta Charter, Bryant High School from Bryant Arkansas; St. Fredrick High and Star City High School, Star City, Ark.

Junior high and middle school teams included Delhi Charter, Jimmy Brown Elementary, Star City, Ark., and Delta Charter from Ferriday.

Each team designs and programs their own robot according to VEX specifications. All the robots look completely different and perform different tasks independently.

Teams are divided up and two robots compete against two other teams and their robots in an arena setting. Matches are timed and last about two minutes. Each robot tries to score points by picking up objects and tossing them over a railing down the middle of the arena. The event includes 10 practice matches, 27 qualification matches and 10 championship matches in a tournament bracket.

In the championship match, the team with the most points picks another team to join them for the final matches. This is called an alliance. This goes down through the remaining teams according to their rankings.

Delhi Charter and Braynt, Ark., formed an alliance to win the championship. Winners of the championship matches are qualifying for their state completion. Winners at the state completion advance to international competition in Louisville, Ken.

VEX competitions hope to improve technology, science, engineering and mathematics skills for students.