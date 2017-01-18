Christman named chairman of Guaranty Bank

The Board of Directors of Guaranty Bank and Trust Company of Delhi recently elected Albert C. Christman as Chairman of the Board.

Christman, who has led the bank for over 30 years will also continue as the bank’s Chief Executive Officer. Troy Q. Richards has been elected President of the ban1e and will also continue as the bank’s Chief Operating Officer. James A. Hopson who has served as Chairman of the bank for several years will continue as a member of the bank’s Board of Directors.

Christman stated that Richards’ elevation was an easy decision for the Board of Directors and that the change is a part of the bank’s management succession plan.

“Troy has been working at the bank since he began as a student worker during his junior year in high school. He has worked in several areas of the bank, but during the past 25 plus years he has provided the leadership of the ban1e’s Operations Department. I have seen him grow professionally and I have tremendous confidence in this man. He is a vital part of our bank’s future as we continue to grow our footprint in northeast Louisiana.”

Christman stated that his role in the bank will not change in any substantive way.

“As Chairman and CEO I plan to continue in my work schedule in the bank much as it has been during the past several years, but with Troy taking a more expansive leadership role I will now be able to spend more time working to extend the bank’s effort’s to serve our entire customer base. We have nine locations throughout northeast Louisiana and we plan to expand further as the opportunities become available.”

Richards reported that he is honored to have the opportunity to move into this new role with the bank.

“I have had the opportunity to work for Guaranty Bank and with Mr. Christman for my entire professional career and 1 look forward to working in this new role as we continue our efforts to grow our bank. I will become involved in some areas of the bank that heretofore I have not spent time, but I look forward to the challenges and 1 know that 1 will have plenty of assistance along the way. Our bank has been a very successful community ban1e over the years 811d I plan to work to make sure that the successes continue. We have a great staff to work with and being in a position to provide some leadership to their efforts is a great honor for me. I appreciate the trust that Mr. Christman and the Board has placed in me.”

Guaranty Bank and Trust Company of Delhi began operations in October 1966 and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of operations.